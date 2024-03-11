NFL free agency is underway, and one of the biggest names on the open market is star Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. David has spent his entire 12-year career with the Buccaneers so far, but that could change this offseason, as he looks set to cash in on one final deal before his career comes to an end.
David has established himself as one of the best all-around linebackers in the game during his career with the Buccaneers. He's racked up over 100 tackles in all but two of his seasons, and he's been an All-Pro team member three times, in addition to earning a Pro Bowl appearance back in 2015. He's getting older, but he proved in 2023 he's still one of the top players at his position in the league.
The Buccaneers have already shelled out quite a bit of money to keep Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield in town, and that may unfortunately leave David on the outside looking in. So with free agency nearly upon us, let's take a look at three potential landing spots for David as he figures out where he will be playing his football moving forward.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team looking to make some changes this offseason. They started midway through the 2023 season when they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Davie Ziegler, and with Antonio Pierce having the interim tag on his head coach job removed, it's time for the team to usher in a new era of football under his lead. In order to do that, they need a leader on the defensive side of the ball.
The Raiders already have a superstar pass rusher in Maxx Crosby leading their defense, but beyond him, their defense is in rough shape. Signing David, who can do it all at the middle linebacker spot, could give the team a new heart and soul at the center of the unit. You need guys like David leading the way on defense if you want to win, which is why the Raiders should be interested in him.
Las Vegas may be rebuilding a bit this offseason, which may make them a bit wary of signing the 34-year old David, but you cannot argue with his continued high level of production for the Buccaneers. Chances are Lavonte David will want to join a surefire contender, but the Raiders could be a dark horse team to watch in the sweepstakes for the star defender.
San Francisco 49ers
If there's a team that can offer David a chance to compete for another Super Bowl, it's the San Francisco 49ers. After coming up just short of winning Super Bowl 58, the Niners are going to be looking for ways to get themselves over the hump this offseason, and the answer could be David, who would immediately slot into an already talented linebacker corps.
With Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw leading the way, San Francisco had arguably the top linebacker duo in the league last season. But Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl, leading the 49ers front office to become a bit concerned over whether or not he will be ready for the upcoming campaign. And if he is, will the recovery from this serious injury have an impact on his play?
He may cost them a bit more than they are willing to spend, but David would be the perfect solution to this potential issue for the 49ers. He's still playing at a very high level, and for a team that wants to win a Super Bowl, they cannot risk leaving this position unaddressed this offseason. Lavonte David would be a home-run addition for San Fran, and they should make a serious run at him in free agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The most obvious landing spot for David would be to stay where he currently is. David has spent his entire career with the Bucs, and at this point, it would be a shame to see him finish his time in the league with another team. There's no reason the two sides can't find a way to make things work out to ensure he retires in Tampa Bay.
David is the heart and soul of the Buccaneers defense, and he makes all the little plays that help their team win games. You can make an argument that, even with the emergence of guys like Vita Vea, Devin White, and Antoine Winfield Jr., David has remained the most important piece for Tampa Bay on defense throughout the past 12 seasons.
Evans and Mayfield cost quite a chunk of change, but there's still money left for Tampa Bay to bring back their longtime leader on defense. While he may have a better shot of winning with the 49ers, Lavonte David is comfortable with his role at the heart of the Buccaneers defense, and it would be best for both parties to find a way to hammer out a deal that will see him remain with the team for the rest of his career.