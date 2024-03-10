Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the franchise's direction moving forward. The 49ers are coming off of a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl 58 last month in Las Vegas, and Shanahan is now looking for ways to improve what still figures to be a contending team going forward.
Of course, one of the more shocking moments in recent Super Bowl memory occurred early on in Super Bowl 58 when 49ers' defensive star Dre Greenlaw went down with an Achilles injury while jogging from the sidelines onto the field of play in between series. With Greenlaw now out of the lineup for the foreseeable future due to the devastating injury, it figures that the 49ers may be on the market for another linebacker this offseason.
One of those potential options, according to the latest intel, is Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“The Buccaneers will likely try to re-sign linebacker Lavonte David, who made $7.3 million last season and held up well at age 34. One potential team to watch for him is San Francisco. The 49ers are in the market because of Dre Greenlaw's Achilles injury but might not spend at the top of it,” reported Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently.
Indeed, Lavonte David has continued to produce at an elite clip despite his relatively advanced NFL age, and in theory would make sense for the 49ers to at least consider this offseason.