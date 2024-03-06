The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of a playoff season in which they didn't win a ton of games but went further in the playoffs than most people expected. Now star linebacker Lavonte David is just one of several Bucs of interest this offseason including Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield.
The makeup of the team could look very different next season with some wondering about David's headspace heading into the offseason. David had key words on his feelings that may surprise some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who've watched dominate opposing offenses for years.
As the Bucs re-work their team, their dealings with Antoine Winfield Jr. have been revealed. The resigning of Evans led to a pumped up reaction from a rising Bucs star.
With some of the hard work out of the way, the focus has shifted to David ahead of major free agency decisions.
David Gets 100% Real on Free Agency Situation
David said that he is “ecstatic” about the Bucs bringing back Evans, who could form a devastating one-two punch with Mayfield on the offense. As for the defense, David said he could see himself playing his 13th season with Coach Todd Bowles' team and added that he has aspirations of possibly finishing his career in the Bay Area.
He left the door open for an exit from Bowles and the Buccaneers' however.
“Obviously, I would love to finish my career at an organization that I played for for the past 12 years but anything can happen,” David said to SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just focusing on what I can focus on and letting everything else unfold.”
Buccaneers' David Speaks on ‘Leverage'
David added that he feels he's got some leverage after the performances he has turned in with Tampa Bay in recent games.
Bowles and the Buccaneers may have to roll out the red carpet in hopes of bringing David back.
“I feel like, you know, I got some good leverage, especially coming off the season that I had,” David said. “I mean, I really don’t pay attention to that. But a lot of people throughout the organization and my agent will tell you, you know, I had a great season for a 33-year-old. So I’m pretty confident in that and I’m pretty confident in myself.”