The NFL scouting combine wrapped up this weekend, which can only mean one thing: The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here. Prospects from all over the country got together to interview with and perform in front of NFL teams to bolster their draft stock and help make their pro football dreams come true. One of those players was Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. Murphy could be a big addition to teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals after his performance at the combine was one of the most outstanding in Indianapolis.
Byron Murphy was MOVING
4.88u
Murphy's box score stats don't necessarily jump off the stat sheet, but that is the case with many defensive linemen. Still, he plugs up running lanes and makes it difficult for offensive linemen to get downfield to make life easier for their offense. He's a big reason why the Texas Longhorns allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game at 80.8. Only Penn State and UCLA were better in that regard.
But the run game isn't the only area where Murphy can impact a game. Getting pass rush from interior defensive linemen isn't the main calling card for that position, but Murphy can do that as well. He posted 5.0 sacks in 2023, which was by far a career-high. He had just 3.0 sacks in the two previous seasons. Murphy is a great player. The Bengals and Cardinals should be ecstatic to get him if he falls that far.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are in dire need of an interior defensive lineman. They ranked 25th in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush in 2023. There were only three playoff team that finished worse in that metric than Cincinnati did: the San Francisco 49ers (26th), the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (28th), and the Philadelphia Eagles (30th).
Not only were the Bengals bad at stopping the run, but they lost their best-run stuffer in the middle of the season to a torn ACL in DJ Reader. Before and after his injury, running backs were routinely churning out big games on the ground against Cincinnati's defense. Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler had his big breakout game against the Bengals. He rattled off 132 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and also added three receptions for 25 yards in that game.
Here are all 23 Ty Chandler carries against the Bengals.
The burst is so obvious. He was very creative with his vision at the LB level on a couple of runs. Some great run blocking by the Vikings' OL all game too. pic.twitter.com/jl88yllfUN
Devin Singletary also had a big game against the Bengals. He ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and scored a touchdown.
Devin Singletary's first TD of the season! @HoustonTexans take a 20-7 lead in Cincy.
📺: #HOUvsCIN on CBS
There are more examples, more than what the Bengals would like to count. They badly could use a run stuffer to help this defense out. Byron Murphy II could be that guy.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could use a little bit of everything to help their defense. A run-stuffing defensive tackle qualifies as part of everything. Their run defense was gashed all season long; they ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2023. Their lack of run defense was most glaring against the Los Angeles Rams where Kyren Williams not only lit them up once…
Kyren Williams gained a career-high 126 rushing yards on 13 carries outside the tackles against the Cardinals.
Williams did not face 8+ defenders in the box on any of his 20+ carries for the second time this season. No other player has one such game.#LAvsARI | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/KygyJRQpY7
But twice.
KYREN WILLIAMS IS BACK
Rams go up 21-8 on the Cardinals 💨
Kyren Williams ended up with 301 rushing yards and one touchdown on 36 carries in two games against the Cardinals in 2023. That was good for an 8.3 yards per carry clip. He also added six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns through the air against them.
That's only one player, but Kyren was not the only player to carve the Cardinals up on the ground. That happened all season long. Arizona ranked 29th in run-stop win rate according to ESPN's win rate metrics. Head coach Jonathan Gannon came from the Philadelphia Eagles, who always invested heavily in their defensive line, particularly in between the tackles.
Perhaps that can tilt the Cardinals to drafting Byron Murphy II with their second first-round pick of the draft. They acquired that pick from the Houston Texans in the trade that sent them the pick that became Will Anderson. Murphy would be a great pick that helps fill a big need at 27th overall if they're lucky that Murphy falls that far.