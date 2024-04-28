Jimmy Butler may not be playing for the Miami Heat in their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Boston Celtics, but he is finding ways to make an impression nonetheless. With his hair in pigtails, the one-of-a-kind character provided the public with another notable soundbite, while possibly giving the Celtics a little more motivation in Game 3.
“If I gotta hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game.. it's 1-1 and we about to go up 2-1,” Butler told TNT and Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes during Saturday's contest.
If the current score is any indication of what is to come, the six-time All-Star appears to be a bit off in his prediction. The Celtics lead by more than 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Do Heat have more magic in them?
Hopefully, he was not hoping to get some part-time work as a South Beach clairvoyant during his recovery from a knee injury. In any case, Butler has grown exasperated with the Heat underdog narrative. To his point, after Miami upset Boston on the road in Game 2, the pundits largely maintained the belief that the No. 1 seed in the East would figure things out.
It is hard to blame them. The Celtics owned the best record in the league this regular season at 64-18 and are arguably the most balanced team in these playoffs. Any of their five starters could inflict damage on a moment's notice, and the bench is also formidable. Chaos occurs sometimes, which this Heat group can freshly attest to after their remarkable 2023 run, but slaying Goliath for a second-straight year would be beyond mind-blowing.
Especially without Jimmy Butler on the floor. Confidence is a central component of the Heat culture and a major reason why supporting players like Caleb Martin can morph into postseason heroes. Though, such bold proclamations are hollow when Bostons plays close or at its potential.
Jimmy Butler is eager to return, thinks Heat deserve more respect
There is still no timetable for the 34-year-old's return to action. He is clearly itching to come back, which is no surprise given his history in the NBA Playoffs and versus the Celtics.
Butler stunned Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with his sensational fourth-quarter play last year, solidifying his status as one of the great postseason performers of his time. Injury hampered him later in the playoffs, so he leaned more on his teammates. They answered the call, holding off a furious comeback from Boston to win the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.
His presence was still felt, though. Although Butler is lauded for his leadership abilities and toughness, he cannot will Miami to a miraculous upset from the sidelines. But because the Heat are depleted, this series is not going to quell the big-game concerns fans may have about the Celtics. Therefore, they will linger until this squad claims the Eastern Conference crown and NBA title.
One thing is for certain, Jimmy Butler is not going to change his tune. He will prognosticate a South Beach win until the Heat are sent home. In the meanwhile, expect him to keep the shenanigans going. The man is intent on having his postseason fun, one way or another.
But following Game 3, expect him to strike a different tone before Monday's Game 4.