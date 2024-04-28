The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now, sitting in first place in the National League West with a 4-game lead over the second place San Diego Padres. They have been getting production from their lineup, and pitcher Tyler Glasnow is well on his way to becoming the team's ace starter in his first year with the team.
Glasnow pitched Saturday for the Dodgers in their 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He gave the Dodgers 6 full innings on the mound and he allowed just 2 hits and 1 earned run. Glasnow struck out 9 Blue Jay hitters while allowing 3 walks. Three Dodgers pitchers followed Glasnow to the mound and they each pitched one inning in closing out the interleague game.
The win allowed Glasnow to improve his record to 5-1 this season. The 6-foot-8 starter has demonstrated the ability to intimidate hitters throughout his career and that has continued this season with the Dodgers. He has struck out 53 batters in 43.0 innings.
However, when Glasnow came out of the game after the sixth inning, he revealed that he was cramping in his calf and his hand. He did not appear to be concerned by the issue, as the big hurler has battled this issue at a number of points throughout his career.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was equally unconcerned about Glasnow's status, saying that he did not believe the pitcher is having any kind of a problem.
The Dodgers hope Glasnow and Roberts are correct and that the cramping does not mean that a more serious issue is at hand. Despite their 18-11 record along with a 6-game winning streak, the Dodgers have had several injury problems with their pitching staff.
Dodgers have significant number of pitching injuries
The Dodgers now have Kyle Hurt, Brusdar Graterol, Emmet Sheehan, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May all on the 60-day IL.
This is a significant number of pitching injuries and the absence of Kershaw, Gonsolin and May are particularly troublesome to the team. They are not likely to be back until a major part of the season progresses.
As a result, they clearly need Glasnow to continue to lead the way. He came into the game against the Blue Jays with a brilliant 2.92 earned run average and he has only allowed 28 hits this season.
Glasnow is coming off a 2023 season in which he had a career-high 120.0 innings on the mound and also compiled 3.53 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out a career-best 162 batters last year.
Tyler Glasnow may be on his way to a career high in victories. He won 10 games last season for the Rays, and had never come close to double figures before that. He appears to have a good chance to reach the 10-win mark well before midseason.