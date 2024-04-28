In 2023, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series behind a balanced offensive output and stellar pitching from the likes of Max Scherzer.
Now Scherzer, speaking on Fox Sports, talked about why that run with the Rangers mattered so much:
"I'm not playing for milestones, I just want to win the World Series."
Max Scherzer had too much fun bringing home a ring with the @Rangers last season. 👏⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ioMjF3L1Oc
Said Scherzer, “I'm not really playing for milestones. I'm just playing to win the World Series. We've got a good group here, and we have a chance to be able to do this thing again. So, that's the only thing that motivates me. That's the only thing I'm playing for, is to be able to go out there and win the ring.”
While Scherzer has racked up multiple accolades on the way to an assured spot in Cooperstown, it's clear that his only focus is to get the Rangers back to another World Series.
The Rangers have some work to do if they're going to get back to the Fall Classic, however. Texas is currently sitting at 14-14 through the early part of the season. After starting the season 6-2, the team has floundered a bit as they find their footing.
The Rangers are dealing with significant injuries to their pitching staff. Scherzer, Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahl, and Jacob deGrom are all dealing with various health issues this season.
Bradford was placed on a 15-day IL due to back soreness. The left-hander was performing well before getting hurt, tallying a 1.40 ERA in three starts this season. DeGrom and Mahle are both still recovering from their Tommy John surgeries last year.
Max Scherzer nearing return with the Rangers
Last December, Scherzer underwent surgery for a herniated disc and was expected to be out until June or July. But the pitcher has progressed ahead of schedule and is currently working his way back to the Rangers' rotation.
He is set to make his second minor league rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Frisco against the Corpus Christi Hooks.
Scherzer, 39, pitched 2 and 1/3 innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday in his first rehab start since offseason back surgery. He threw 52 pitches, struck out four batters and allowed three runs on five hits.
Scherzer is scheduled to throw around 70 pitches on Tuesday. The two-time Cy Young award winner is theoretically lined up to pitch Monday, but his start will have to wait a day because of the minor league off day.
A three-time CY Young winner, Scherzer's resume speaks for itself. He spent the peak of his career with the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals. With eight All-Star appearances, two World Series titles and multiple records to his name, “decorated” is putting it lightly when it comes to describing Scherzer's career.
He has 214 career victories, including a pair of 20-win seasons. He has excelled at every stop in his career, playing for the Rangers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.