Which free agent should we re-sign, Chargers fans?

As the Los Angeles Chargers navigate the crucial phase leading up to the 2024 NFL free agency window, they find themselves at a pivotal juncture. Following a disappointing 5-12 season, the team needs strategic re-signings to fortify their roster and rejuvenate their competitive spirit. This article will delve into the essential players the Chargers must prioritize retaining. This could set the stage for a triumphant comeback in the forthcoming season.

2023 Season Summary

The 2023 NFL season proved to be a tumultuous journey for the Chargers. Despite the undeniable talent of players like Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen, the team stumbled. They finished with a losing record and a heart-wrenching absence from the playoffs. Injuries to key figures such as Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa disrupted the team's momentum, too. This left both fans and analysts yearning for a resurgence in the upcoming season.

Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Chargers face numerous uncertainties. Another disappointing season led to the dismissal of Brandon Staley. While the prospect of coaching a team with Herbert at quarterback is enticing, the cap situation poses challenges. The Chargers are banking on improved coaching to make significant strides in the next season.

Free Agency Outlook

One plausible reason for Staley's dismissal is the Chargers' history of significant expenditures in building a roster for contention. However, coming off a losing season, they now have four players whose combined salaries exceed $32 million for the upcoming season. These are Khalil Mack, Bosa, Allen, and Mike Williams. All four of these players are prime candidates for restructuring or potential trades. That's given the substantial amount of unguaranteed money tied to their contracts.

It is worth noting that the Chargers have recently appointed JoJo Wooden as their new interim General Manager. Wooden, who has been part of the Chargers organization since 2013, previously served as the Director of Player Personnel. In this role, he had oversight of both the college and pro scouting departments. He contributed significantly to the team's draft operations and navigated the NFL's free agency period.

Before joining the Chargers, Wooden dedicated 16 seasons to the New York Jets. He commenced his tenure in 1997 as a pro personnel assistant. His responsibilities expanded over the years, progressing from a pro scout in 1999 to the senior AFC pro scout in 2001. By 2003, he had risen to the position of assistant director of pro scouting, culminating in his role as the director of pro scouting for the Jets from 2004 to 2006. In his final six seasons with the Jets, he held the esteemed position of Assistant Director of Player Personnel before eventually making the transition to the Chargers.

Here we will look at the best players that the Los Angeles Chargers must re-sign during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Gerald Everett, TE

Gerald Everett has secured the trust of Justin Herbert in critical situations and within the red zone over the last two seasons. Notably, he has evaded 28 missed tackles since 2022. This ranks second among tight ends. Everett's ability to swiftly plant his foot after a catch, bounce off contact, and consistently break free from arm tackles by driving his feet sets him apart. Sure, he is primarily utilized as a check-down and tunnel screen outlet with an average depth of target of around six yards. However, he has maintained an impressive average of over five yards after the catch for five consecutive seasons. Additionally, his knack for making contested catches was evident in 2022. That's when he successfully completed eight such receptions.

Michael Davis, CB

A career-long Charger, Michael Davis delivered a standout performance in the 2023 season. He put up a career-high 52 solo tackles and contributed three tackles for loss in 17 games with 13 starts. As such, Davis showcased his value in the pass rush, earning an outstanding 77.8 grade from PFF. As an undrafted cornerback from BYU, Davis has evolved into an integral component of the Chargers' defense. Retaining him for the 2024 season would undoubtedly be a prudent decision.

Kenneth Murray Jr, LB

Kenneth Murray Jr experienced a breakthrough 2023 season. He showed the potential expected of a first-round draft pick. Notching a career-high three sacks, 79 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four passes defended, Murray displayed significant improvement. This was particularly true in pass coverage. At just 25 years old, he has emerged as a formidable force and stands out as a must-keep player for the Chargers in 2024.

Alohi Gilman, S

Alohi Gilman emerged as one of the most impactful defenders in the secondary. He complemented superstar safety Derwin James Jr. His absence in three games underscored his crucial role in the Charger defense. Despite not grabbing headlines at 26 years old, Gilman's contributions are essential. This makes him a pivotal player to retain for the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Chargers approach the 2024 NFL free agency period, strategic decisions loom large for the franchise. They need to re-sign playmakers like Gerald Everett, who has established a strong connection with quarterback Justin Herbert. They must also secure the defensive prowess of standouts like Michael Davis, Kenneth Murray Jr, and Alohi Gilman. With these, the Chargers must navigate critical negotiations to build a foundation for success in the upcoming season. The collective efforts of these players, along with the recent appointment of interim General Manager JoJo Wooden, signal a pivotal moment for the Chargers' future.

As they strive for a triumphant comeback, the retention of key personnel becomes not just a priority. It's a roadmap for a resurgence that Chargers fans eagerly anticipate. The blend of experienced contributors and emerging talents paints a promising picture. This urges the Chargers to make astute decisions during the 2024 NFL free agency period to propel them back into playoff contention.