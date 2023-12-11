Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert vowed to try and play through his fractured finger if he's able to.

The Los Angeles Chargers might be in trouble. Yes, they lost to the Denver Broncos, dropping to 5-8 for the season. However, they have more problems stemming from the loss. Star quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury during the loss. Herbert was forced to exit the game in the second quarter, with Easton Stick replacing him.

There are obviously concerns about Herbert's ability to play in the next few weeks. The Chargers star attempted to return to the game, but he was unable to grip the ball and the team had no choice. Still, Herbert reassured fans that he'd want to play if he could, per Jeff Howe.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger, tried to see if he could return to the game and was ruled out when it was determined he couldn't grip the ball. Recovery timeline TBD. Herbert: “If there's any chance to play, I'll do everything I can to be out there.”

Justin Herbert's injury timeline is still to be determined, likely waiting for the severity of the fracture. Obviously, the Chargers would want their star quarterback to return. At the position they're in right now, they'll need to run the table to even have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

With the Broncos starting to heat up and the Chiefs still on top of the AFC West, the Chargers' playoff hopes are looking slim. It's going to be even more dire if Herbert ends up missing even just one week. We'll see what Los Angeles decides to do with their star quarterback.