Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hopes the Los Angeles Chargers don't hire a good head coach after firing Brandon Staley

Following a disastrous 63-21 loss, the Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Staley spent three years with the organization while Telesco was there for a decade. The Chargers are now looking for their next head coach, who will ideally make the team consistently successful.

However, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be more than happy if the Chargers didn't pick a good coach. As AFC West rivals, Kelce's life would be a lot easier if the Chargers picked another unsuccessful coach.

“I don't know, They could get a young, never heard of college coach,” Kelce said when brother Jason asked who the Chargers next coach should be. “I don't want a f***ing good coach to come into my division. I hope they hire some jabroni, I hope they hire two jabornis that don't know what they're doing,” via the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Despite the rivalry, Travis is still sympathetic toward many of the Chargers players on their struggling 5-9 team.

“I got a lot of guys I love and respect on that Chargers team,” Kelce said. “Right now, it does not look pretty. The guys that I feel for are the guys like Keenan Allen, who's been there grinding it out, putting everything he's got forward, battling injuries, going out there every single week and not getting rewarded with wins. That sucks, man. It's obviously more than just him — Khalil Mack, Derwin James, I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys on that team.”

Regardless of who the Chargers hire, the Chiefs still own the AFC West. Kansas City has won the last seven AFC West division titles and are on pace to win their eighth this year. Even if the Chargers hire the best coaching option, it will still be hard for Los Angeles to overtake Andy Reid and the Chiefs.