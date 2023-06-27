Despite flashes of improvement throughout the last several seasons, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves in a long-standing playoff drought that dates back to 2016. Now, after nabbing two top-notch talents in Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, it appears that the ball club is gearing up toward snapping their lackluster postseason-less streak as soon as this coming campaign.

Of course, despite having these two aforementioned names joining forces with budding superstar point guard LaMelo Ball, it's evident that the Hornets will still need to make a few more talent-pool adjustments to better their odds of achieving greater success in 2023-24.

Being an active participant in the free agency market could be a simple and effective way for the front office to strengthen the rotation heading into this season, and there are three players, in specific, that they must strongly consider pursuing.

Hornets free agency option No. 3) Dillon Brooks

This summer, the Charlotte Hornets should be focusing on improving two specific aspects of their on-court production as a unit: defense and long-range shooting, as they ranked a lowly 20 in defensive rating and a putrid 29 in 3-point conversion percentage.

Dillon Brooks is an individual who would be able to help on both fronts.

Since entering the league back in 2017, the wing has proven to be a pesky presence on the less glamorous side of the ball and a rather reliable spot-up shooter from beyond the arc.

Throughout his six-year career, Brooks finds himself boasting averages of 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 34.2% shooting from deep and is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he was selected to All-Defensive Second Team selection.

Adding a versatile player like the 27-year-old could seriously help improve the club's play on both ends of the ball and fill their apparent need for more wing depth, especially with Kelly Oubre Jr. entering free agency.

Hornets free agency option No. 2) Donte DiVincenzo

The Hornets had many glaring weaknesses this past season, but perhaps the most lackluster aspect of the team proved to be their second-unit production, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

On the year, Charlotte ranked 27 in points per game, 29 in offensive rating, and dead last in 3-point percentage.

Pursuing an offensive-minded commodity to help in this particular area off the pine should be a major priority for GM Mitch Kupchak this summer, and a proven presence in Donte DiVincenzo could be exactly what they need all at a reasonable price.

Serving as a key member of the Warriors' bench rotation last season, the 26-year-old posted impressive per-game averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists all while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from distance. He would also finish the year sporting a defensive rating of 113 and a defensive box plus-minus of +1.3, highlighting the fact that DiVincenzo is an impact backcourt player on both ends of the floor, not just in the scoring department.

This productivity has been the norm for the soon-to-be sixth-year guard since serving as a core member of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 title run, as he's posted 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.7% from deep throughout this span.

Bringing on the likes of Donte DiVincenzo could provide a nice second-unit spark for this Hornets team.

Hornets free agency option No. 1) Miles Bridges

From a sheer on-court standpoint, Miles Bridges is the free agent that makes the most sense for this Charlotte Hornets team to look to lock up this summer.

Prior to his unceremonious exit from the franchise due to a domestic violence incident back during the 2022 offseason, the big man was developing into one of the more promising youngsters the league has to offer. Through 80 games played during his breakout 2021-22 campaign, Bridges went on to lead the Hornets in points per game with 20.2 while also registering averages of 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field.

Of course — and rightly so — the previously mentioned domestic violence situation cost him a chance at a follow-up campaign in 2022-23 and, in turn, a new lofty contract. Now, the 25-year-old remains at home in hopes of receiving a second chance at a professional career, and rumors suggest the Hornets may be interested in bringing him back.

As was evident last season, without the highly talented forward in tow Charlotte looked like a shell of the team that won 43 games the year prior.

Considering his proven fit within the rotation, his already established chemistry with LaMelo Ball, and the likely low cost it would take to sign him, there are many reasons to believe that Miles Bridges should be a sought-after commodity for the Hornets this offseason.