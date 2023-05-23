The Charlotte Hornets had a disastrous 2022-23 season. Just one year removed from a 43-win season and a play-in tournament appearance, they finished with a poor 27-55 record, the team’s worst since all the way back in the 2012-13 season when the Hornets were called the Bobcats.

A big reason why the Hornets struggled so much this year was that they were without arguably their second-best player for the entirety of the campaign. Hornets star forward Miles Bridges missed the whole season due to domestic violence charges.

A recent rumor indicates that even after all of the off-the-court controversy Bridges has been involved in, the Hornets still want him on their 2023-24 roster, per an ESPN article from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo:

“The Hornets will likely have a degree of apprehension after Miles Bridges’ felony domestic violence charges, for which he pleaded no contest and was suspended 30 games by the NBA. Bridges sat out the past season and is currently a free agent, but the front office would like to have him back on the roster next year, sources told ESPN.”

Miles Bridges, 25, has played four years in the big leagues, all as a member of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.4 personal fouls per game across 80 appearances (all starts).

Bridges passed the ball at a very high level in the 2021-22 campaign, at least by his standards — Bridges’ 3.8 assists per game average was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.