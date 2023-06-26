The Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world when they selected Alabama's Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. It's not that Miller wasn't worthy of being a top draft pick, it's just that Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite was long considered the second best prospect in the draft behind Victor Wembanyama. Miller's selection certainly shocked Hornets fans, but ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski maintained that Miller was the Hornets preferred choice all along. Miller will now form an interesting duo with LaMelo Ball. On a segment with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Miller acknowledged that he's excited to play alongside Ball.

“I think that duo is going to be terrific, honestly, just with his playmaking and my scoring and my ability to guard the basketball,” Miller said. “I feel like we're going to win a lot of games this year. I'm definitely going to do anything I can to win an NBA Finals.”

While Miller's NBA Finals comments certainly drew a lot of raised eyebrows among NBA fans, it's his comments about playing with LaMelo Ball that everyone should be paying attention to. The duo has the potential to be one of the most lethal in the NBA with Ball's playmaking ability and Miller's finishing around the basket. It's not out of the question to imagine Miller in the Rookie of the Year race with Ball feeding him the ball similar to the Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin dynamic this past season.

Miller spent one season at Alabama before declaring and being selected by the Hornets in the NBA Draft.