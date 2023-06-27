The Brooklyn Nets are looking to rebrand themselves after the highly publicized and polarizing Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era from the past four seasons. Already off to a sound start to the process with the likes of Mikal Bridges in tow (acquired in the Durant blockbuster with the Phoenix Suns), GM Sean Marks will now look to fill out the rest of the roster this offseason with their sights set on overall team progression.

Considering they completely uprooted their foundation from the last several campaigns there are a few glaring weaknesses within the club's rotation that could use for some much-needed bolstering.

Though scouring the trade market is always viewed as the more exciting method of shaking things up, for a slowly retooling team like the Nets perhaps the more logical route would be to pursue players via free agency, and, this summer, there are three individuals who should be strongly considered by the franchise.

Nets free agency target No. 3) Robin Lopez

The Brooklyn Nets are surprisingly a deep roster with many intriguing options at virtually every position.

Well, except when it comes to backup center.

Behind the likes of Nic Claxton, there's no real trusty presence waiting in the reserves down at the five. This should be viewed as a serious issue for the club considering the rough-and-tough style of play that their rather slender starting five performs with. Assuming Brooklyn wishes to remain competitive this coming campaign, finding a solution to this weakness is a must, and a cost-efficient way of addressing such a need could be by pursuing the likes of veteran big, Robin Lopez.

An established presence down low who has an innate desire to do the little things on the hardwood, the 35-year-old sports career averages of 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds (2.2 coming on the offensive glass), and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting a reliable 53.7% from the field.

Though certainly past his prime, adding a guy like Robin Lopez would not only allow the Nets to run a similar scheme while Claxton rests on the sidelines, but it would also give this young club a veteran presence that is often highly valuable for retooling teams.

Nets free agency target No. 2) Thomas Bryant

Assuming they wish to strengthen their big-man depth this summer and are yearning for younger players with more upside than Robin Lopez, then perhaps pursuing Thomas Bryant should be a serious thought for Brooklyn.

Since entering the league back in 2017, the 25-year-old has established himself as a quality presence down at the five with impressive defensive intangibles and an ability to space the floor on offense.

Through six seasons, Bryant finds himself posting solid per-game averages of 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and just shy of a block while shooting a highly efficient 59.8% from the field and 36.6% from deep.

This past season, the big man certainly showed flashes of being a high-impact player while suiting up for the Lakers (12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds on 44.0% shooting from distance through 41 games played), though, once traded to the Denver Nuggets, he wound up being sequestered to an end-of-bench role during their championship campaign.

This demotion upon his arrival in the Mile Hich City could very well bode well for the Nets should they pursue him in free agency, as it almost certainly will lower his asking price on the open market.

Nets free agency target No. 1) Cam Johnson

Though Mikal Bridges was obviously the biggest name attained in the mid-season Kevin Durant blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns, coming alongside him was the 11 overall selection from the 2019 NBA Draft Cam Johnson who is now slated to hit unrestricted free agency.

Improving seemingly every season since entering the association, the forward would go on to post career numbers virtually all across the board during his 25-game regular season stint with the Nets, as he finished with averages of 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on a highly efficient 46.8% shooting from the field and 37.2% from deep.

He would then go on to up his production during the club's short playoff run, posting 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through four games against the Sixers while shooting 50.9% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

With his impact, it already has the Nets' front office dropping hints that they seriously wish to retain him for the long term. Though reports suggest Cam Johnson may be looking for a lucrative new deal in the range of four years, $84 million, Sean Marks has suggested that he hopes the forward will remain in Brooklyn beyond this year's free agency and, per Johnson's own words, it seems as though the feeling is mutual.