Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls could be made available this offseason. Although the Bulls would like to contend soon, trading LaVine is still a realistic option. If LaVine is dealt away ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Miami Heat are the betting favorites to acquire him, per Betonline.

Miami has odds of +300 to land LaVine according to Betonline if his next team is any organization other than Chicago. The Brooklyn Nets closely trail the Heat with +400 odds. The Atlanta Hawks (+500), Dallas Mavericks (+600), and Golden State Warriors (+700) round out the top five.

Zach LaVine to the Heat?

The Heat desperately need scoring. They've been linked to players such as Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal this offseason, but LaVine could give them another star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Tyler Herro is a strong scorer with a quality three-point stroke. However, he would likely be involved in any trade for LaVine. Acquiring LaVine would provide Miami with a big three, and it could give them an opportunity to reach the NBA Finals once again in 2024.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaVine to the Nets?

The Nets need another star. Mikal Bridges was excellent after he was acquired by Brooklyn from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade this past season. Adding a star like LaVine would help the Nets return to contention sooner rather than later though.

It will be interesting to see what kind of trade package Brooklyn could create. They have a number of solid assets who would likely be of interest to a team like the Bulls.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Zach LaVine's future as they are made available.