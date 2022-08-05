Beyond Good and Evil 2 shows some signs of life

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is finally showing some signs of life, but it’s equivalent to the life of a sponge or a coral – that is it’s barely living and we’re not even sure if it’s dead or not without taking it out of the water.

By signs of life, we mean that we’re pretty sure Ubisoft is still working on the title… whatever state that is in right now. How do we know this? Well, Ubisoft just hired a new Lead Writer for the game. You wouldn’t do that if the game isn’t being actively worked on, right?

As reported by PC Gamer, Ubisoft’s Sarah Arrellano revealed on Twitter that she’s been assigned to work on Beyond Good and Evil 2 as its Lead Designer, and Ubisoft would later corroborate this when asked for a statement by the publication. Arellano has a heavy resume that includes narrative designer for World of Warcraft, writer for the 2022 Saints Row reboot, and four years as narrative designer, voiceover writer, and director, and editorial writer for Vainglory (bet you forgot that this game ever existed, eh?).

Still, getting a Lead Writer fifteen years since you started development for a game doesn’t bode well for Ubisoft. While it’s true that they are still working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, it’s now clear that they are very far behind schedule. For all we know, the arrival of a new Lead Writer might mean that they’re reworking the entire story of the game. But don’t quote us on that – that’s just speculation… at least for now.

In any case, Beyond Good and Evil fans have more than given up on the game ever coming out anyway, so much so that the game’s release would be more of a novelty than an actual hyped release. Either way, we hope that when the game finally comes out, it could make people happy and play it and end up having fun – because, you know, that’s what video games are essentially for.