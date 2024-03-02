Bianca Censori is making headlines again, but this time, it's not just for her daring fashion choices. After her father reportedly expressed concern over her scantily clad looks, the wife of Kanye West stepped out in Paris sporting a more reserved outfit as she left the posh Ritz-Carlton hotel with the rapper, per TMZ.
Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West fully covered after dad calls out her ‘trashy’ nudity https://t.co/U90Ne1oD1o pic.twitter.com/ZwakXAdkUv
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 2, 2024
The 29-year-old Bianca Censori opted for a more conservative ensemble, donning black tights and a long-sleeve purple shirt that covered her curves. Paired with a large black tote and tiny heels, her look exuded a more understated vibe. With minimal makeup and her short, brunette hair slicked back into a bun, Bianca appeared to be dressing more comfortably for their flight out of France.
Meanwhile, Kanye West, 46, opted for an all-black ensemble of sweats and a hoodie, accessorized with his leather Balenciaga jacket. Notably, he chose to forgo his usual black face mask but attempted to cover some of his face by pulling his hood up over his mouth.
This change in wardrobe comes after reports surfaced that Bianca's father, Leo Censori, expressed concern over her scandalous fashion choices. According to the Daily Mail, Leo, who is the brother of notorious mobster Eris Censori, wants to have a serious discussion with Kanye about his daughter's revealing outfits. A source revealed that Leo puzzled mind conerning Kanye's apparent endorsement of Bianca's daring wardrobe, considering he wouldn't allow such attire for his own daughters.
It seems Bianca's father's concerns have prompted her to reconsider her fashion choices, at least for the time being. Whether this marks a permanent shift in her style or just a temporary adjustment remains to be seen, but it's clear that Bianca's outfits continue to spark conversation and controversy wherever she goes.