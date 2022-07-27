Big Ten evaluating 4 more Pac-12 schools for possible expansion

Conference expansion has been a hot topic this summer. It seems as if almost every major college football conference is open to the idea. And that narrative is continuing with the Big Ten considering further expansion. USC and UCLA are already joining the conference in 2024. But according to CBS Sports, the Big Ten could look into adding Oregon, Cal, Stanford, and Washington from the Pac-12.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hinted at the idea in a recent press conference.

“From an expansion standpoint, the answer is … we’re not in the market, but we’re always looking for what makes sense,” Warren said, via CBS Sports.

Kevin Warren doubled down on potential expansion in the future in his Big Ten address.

“I get asked every single day, ‘What’s next?’ It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time with our student-athletes, academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make regarding any further expansions.”

For the Big Ten, this is excellent news. They could realistically have 20 teams in the near future with USC and UCLA already signed on. Bringing in impressive schools such as Oregon, Cal, Stanford, and Washington would all make for valuable additions.

However, the Pac-12 is in shambles. They can’t afford to continue losing their best programs. There are rumors that the Pac-12 would have to reform if more schools leave the conference.

Expansion has clearly stolen college sports headlines this summer. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.