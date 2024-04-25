Michael Penix Jr. is one of the biggest mysteries in the 2024 NFL Draft, as his draft range is quite large. The quarterback out of Washington is one of the best signal-callers in one of the deepest classes ever at the position. He had a terrific season for the Huskies last year, and Penix's net worth in 2024 is now at $1.2 million. In this article, we will look at how he came to his wealth.
Michael Penix's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $1.2 million
Sources vary on what Michael Penix Jr.'s net worth is, and it is hard to estimate exactly how much he is worth considering he's yet sign his first NFL contract. However, the consensus is that he is worth roughly $1.2 million, according to sites like sportskeeda.com and fanarch.com.
Penix has had a lengthy and impressive collegiate career, and because he played in the era of NIL deals, he is already a millionaire. Penix became a nationally recognized star last season with Washington, the sixth of his NCAA career.
Penix's NIL valuation claims he made $1 million annually, which was one of the best marks in college football. He had NIL deals with Montlake Futures, Husky Throwbacks and Simply Seattle. The latter company reportedly paid him 50 percent of their t-shirt sales.
Michael Penix Jr.'s career
Michael Penix was in college for a long time, and now he is finally taking the next step in his football journey. Penix spent six seasons in the college football world. He started his career at Indiana. He earned some chances quickly into his career with the Hoosiers, but unfortunately suffered an ACL tear that forced him to redshirt.
Penix earned the starting gig full-time in year two, but unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again. His second season was limited to seven games, but he was able to display his skillset in that short amount of time. Penix finished with 1,394 passing yards as a redshirt freshman, but it was his accuracy that most jumped off the page, completing 68.8 percent of his throws.
The quarterback was again handed the keys after returning to health for the 2020 season. However, Penix once again tore his ACL. Though he played even fewer games (six) than in his redshirt freshman, Penix's game clearly developed as a second-year starter. His numbers increased across the board, as he threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his fourth collegiate season in Bloomington, Penix threw only four touchdown passes in five games.
Critics started to doubt Penix because of his injury history, but the quarterback was resilient, and big things were to come. In December 2021 he transferred to Washington, a team that was a powerhouse in the not-so-distant past but was coming off back-to-back seasons with a losing record.
Penix found a true home with the Huskies. He perfectly fit coach Kalen DeBoer's system, and it led to some massive numbers. Penix threw for 31 touchdowns during his debut campaign in Seattle, and the best was yet to come. The quarterback returned to school for a sixth year in 2023, putting together a Heisman-caliber campaign.
Penix had 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air, finishing second in Heisman voting. Individual success wasn't what Penix was after, though, as he wanted a championship. The Huskies made the College Football Playoff, where they played Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Penix had one of his best games to date against the Longhorns, and that catapulted his draft stock.
Unfortunately, Washington fell short in the National Championship game against Michigan, but Penix had already completed an incredible comeback story by overcoming his injuries and becoming one of the biggest stars in college football.
Now, Penix is slated to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't think he will slip past the 13th pick, and he may become one of up to six quarterbacks taken in the first round this year. That would tie an NFL record.
By overcoming everything he has, Penix is deserving of every penny to his name. Were you surprised by Michael Penix Jr.'s net worth?