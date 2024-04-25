The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here as every team around the league prepares to acquire some exciting rookies to their rosters. USC football star, Caleb Williams is primed to be the No. 1 pick overall, as it's basically a forgone conclusion he'll be playing for the Chicago Bears next season. However, Williams went viral hours before the draft after showing up with a potentially new girlfriend.
Caleb Williams was spotted leaving his hotel room with his mother and a young blonde woman who is currently unknown. The former USC star was previously dating a woman by the name of Valery Orellana.
The NFL also shared a clip of Caleb Williams arriving to the Draft with his mother and his possibly new girlfriend. It's caused quite the stir with the Draft beginning soon.
Williams' evening is likely going to be a big party. He's been proclaimed the top selection ever since he declared for the NFL Draft. And it's probably longer than that. Many thought Caleb Williams was going to go pro last year and many believed he would have been taken before Bryce Young. With that said, Williams is likely to have a short night at the Draft but then enjoy the rest of the evening with his friends and family.
Caleb Williams is considered the No. 1 pick for a reason. He's been an amazing talent throughout his collegiate career. He spent one season in Oklahoma before transferring to USC. Williams finished his college career with 10,082 passing yards, 93 passing touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions through three seasons.
He has the uncanny ability to keep the play going with his legs and can scramble with the best of them. However, his biggest strength is his passing accuracy. Caleb Williams seems to keep his team in it with late game heroics and is projected to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL. His play style is compared to Kansas City Chiefs star, Patrick Mahomes.
Caleb Williams' career outlook with the Bears
Caleb Williams arguably has the highest floor and ceiling amongst the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft class. The Chicago Bears believe in him so much they traded Justin Fields away to (likely) select Williams No. 1 overall.
Chicago has done a great job building a solid roster that is potentially just a quarterback away from becoming a legitimate contender. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen are two solid pass options for any quarterback in the league. Additionally, the Bears made some additions to the offensive line and the defense.
The Bears have a well-rounded team and Caleb Williams could be the missing piece to finally get them over the hump.