The Phoenix Suns have fallen down 0-2 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the series shifts to Phoenix on Friday for Game 3, the Suns will need to make some adjustments.
Despite having three stars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have struggled mightily on offense. Minnesota has held Phoenix under 100 points in each of the first two games.
Durant had a great Game 1, finishing with 31 points on 11-17 shooting. However, he struggled in Game 2, scoring only 18 points on 6-15 shooting.
Booker has also struggled in the series, scoring 18 points on 5-16 shooting in Game 1 and 20 points on 6-13 shooting in Game 2. Phoenix's third star, Beal, contributed 15 points on 6-10 shooting in Game 1 and 14 points on 6-17 shooting in Game 2.
If the Suns are going to have any chance in this series, they need their Big Three to step up in the scoring column while being efficient. The Timberwolves have much more depth in their rotation, and if Phoenix's stars aren't performing well, this will be a quick series.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the biggest adjustments the Suns must make to save their season in Game 3 against the Timberwolves.
Limit turnovers
While having three stars can bring a lot of offense, it also can lead to turnovers. Durant, Booker and Breal combined for 12 turnovers in Game 2 and seven turnovers in Game 1. Ball security is vital, especially in the playoffs against an elite defensive team.
Limiting turnovers starts with the stars, who will have the ball in their hands a lot.
If the Suns are able to limit turnovers in Game 3 at home, it will slow down the Timberwolves' transition game. This could be beneficial to keeping Anthony Edwards and Minnesota's offense in check on the other end while also leading to a cleaner offensive game.
Attack mismatches
Heading into the series, a perceived advantage for the Suns was their ability to create mismatches. With three elite scorers, it was assumed Phoenix would be able to hunt Rudy Gobert on the perimeter. Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, as he's likely to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year. However, he has notoriously struggled to defend players on a switch, especially in the playoffs.
Although Gobert has improved at defending the perimeter this season, the Suns' stars should attack him regardless. Booker, Durant and Beal need to go right at him on switches. If Minnesota leaves any of those stars one-on-one with Gobert, they should be able to get a good shot. If the Timberwolves opt to send a double, Booker, Durant and Beal would become the facilitator and need to find the open man.
Phoenix needs to put a lot of their offensive emphasis on attacking mismatches.
Play more physical
The Suns also need to play more physical in Game 3. Minnesota has been the more physical team through the first two games, disrupting Phoenix's flow. The Suns have relied on their scoring talent to prevail.
That strategy hasn't worked so far, which is why they need to match the Timberwolves' physicality. This means they need to get up more on defense, dive for loose balls and make sure to box out.
Minnesota has a unique team with three quality bigs: Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. They also have an elite scorer in Edwards, who is a tough cover. Playing Minnesota more physically could lead to more fouls, but it is a necessary step for Phoenix to up their level of intensity.
Game 3 is pivotal for the Suns. They need to win this game to get back into the series, and it starts with limiting turnovers, attacking mismatches, and playing more physically.