The Phoenix Suns trail the Minnesota Timberwolves two games to zero heading into Friday night's 10:30 p.m. matchup. For Kevin Durant and the Suns, it's just the latest test in a long line of them that have taken shape since the Suns first set their goals prior to the 2023-2024 NBA season. Kevin Durant reiterated this information during an interview in Phoenix recently with video surfacing online and fans debating the merits of Durant's comments.
Durant's interview came during a time when Grayson Allen's injury status got a positive bump heading into Game 3. Jamal Crawford also revealed who he believes can save Phoenix's season in an interview of his own.
On Thursday, video of Durant was posted by reporter Gerald Bourguet on X and it offered a window into Kevin Durant and the Suns' mindsets heading into Game 3.
Durant's Comments on Suns Mission, Revealed
Durant said that the Suns have “(Known) what the mission is since day one,” adding that the Suns are “on the same page” while almost seeming offended that the team's camaraderie was questioned.
Kevin Durant on the Suns: “We’ve known what the mission is from day one….So of course we’re on the same page. When we lose the game, it’s definitely gonna look like that ‘cause we lost the game.” pic.twitter.com/wkwoOPUiU3
— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 25, 2024
Durant has averaged over 27 points per game this season along with 6.6 assists, 5 rebounds and 52.3% shooting from the field. During this two-game series against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves so far, Durant's average has dropped to 24.5 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and just 1.5 assists.
Meanwhile, Devin Booker's less than stellar play by his standards has held the Suns back against rising superstar Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Booker's scoring average has plummeted from last season's totals and he is now averaging just over 19 points per game in two games. Booker has been badly outplayed by his Timberwolves counterpart, shooting less than 38 percent from the field and just 25 percent from three-point range.
Booker, Durant and the Suns have a chance to turn things around this weekend, but it won't be easy with as well as the Timberwolves have been playing lately.