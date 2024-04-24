The Minnesota Timberwolves prevailed in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Due to a fourth quarter surge, the Timberwolves brought home a 105-93 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the playoffs. As the series shifts to Arizona for Games 3 and 4, Devin Booker isn't fazed. Speaking to the media following Tuesday's game, the Suns guard issued a strong statement for everyone who's already written Phoenix off.
“Don't count us out,” Booker said, per PHNX Sports' Gerald Bourguet. “It's a series for a reason. I don't think any road team's won so far. I know that doesn't have anything to do with us, but it's just the situation that it is.”
Booker’s full response: "Don't count us out. It's a series for a reason. I don't think any road team's won so far. I know that doesn't have anything to do with us, but it's just the situation that it is.” https://t.co/vSkAXRhwoA pic.twitter.com/WcHzVtMC5O
— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 24, 2024
The Phoenix Suns as of late
The next game will be pivotal for the Suns, who have yet to find a solution to the Timberwolves this postseason. Entering the series, many were confident that Phoenix had the advantage, considering both teams' regular-season matchups. Throughout the year, the Suns have won all three clashes against Minnesota in their 82-game campaign.
It's been a different story lately, with the Timberwolves shifting their play to a higher gear. During Game 1 this past Saturday, the Suns had no answer for Anthony Edwards, who finished the playoff opener with 33 points. The young superstar was relatively quiet this time around, but Phoenix had a new thorn in its side…and his name was Jaden McDaniels.
Scoring inside at every opportunity, McDaniels finished Game 2 with 25 points on 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward also added eight rebounds to conclude his night with a positive 24 +/- rating.
What made the loss more frustrating was how the Suns weren't able to break away during the second quarter. With Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench due to early foul trouble, Phoenix had a chance to capitalize, but they only managed to lead by as much as eight points.
It all came crashing down in the third, when the Suns lost Grayson Allen due to an injury. In an attempt to block Mike Conley's layup attempt, Allen stepped on Conley's foot, twisting his ankle. The Suns guard immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. Minnesota then started a run that put them ahead entering the fourth.
Grayson Allen had to be helped to the locker room after stepping on Mike Conley's foot.
Hope he's alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/UH5P5C3YRa
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2024
In the final quarter, the Timberwolves increased their lead, sealing the game for good.
Throughout history, no NBA team has returned from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. In other words, the Suns already have their backs against the wall. This is exactly why Kevin Durant had a message for the fans ahead of Friday's clash.
“Can't give up on us right now,” Durant said. “…I know it's been a disappointing last couple games, even the season for our fans, but we need you (fans) more than ever now coming back home for Game 3.”
A tough task awaits in the next few days. It won't be easy for the Suns, but knowing what Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are capable of, anything can happen.