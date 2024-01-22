The Raptors are building around Scottie Barnes, and the next piece should be a big man.

The Toronto Raptors have been very active in the trade market thus far. The Raptors have traded away All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, two of their biggest trade chips ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors have received Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, and Jordan Nwora. In terms of draft compensation, Toronto received two first-round picks in 2024, a second-round pick in 2024, and a first-round pick in 2026.

In short, the Raptors are retooling their roster around young forward Scottie Barnes.

They have done a great job with the additions to their young core and significant draft compensation. Barnes is having a great season, averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks. He is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and a career-high 36.7 percent from three. The 22-year-old is an elite two-way forward and continues to develop as an all-around player.

Quickley and Barrett have been impactful as young players since the trade. In 11 games with the Raptors, Quickley has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 43/46/85 shooting splits. Barrett has also put up good numbers with Toronto, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 55/39/64 shooting splits.

Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett are the foundation for the Raptors' young core as they build out the rest of the roster. With that said, here is the biggest need the Raptors must address at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

A center that fits Barnes' timeline

In the Raptors trades thus far, Toronto has acquired guards and forwards who fit next to Barnes. However, they still lack a young center who could grow and fit Barnes' timeline. Toronto has some remaining trade chips with talented two-way wing Bruce Brown, wing Gary Trent Jr., and guard Dennis Schroder. All three are impactful role players from whom the Raptors could get good value in a trade.

Toronto could look to move some of these role players in a deal to acquire a young center. Although they have Jakob Poeltl, who is a solid center, he doesn't seem to be the long-term answer for the team. Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford would be ideal targets. Carter Jr. would be an excellent fit for this Raptors team.

Wendell Carter Jr. is the starting center for the Orlando Magic, who have dropped to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference after a hot start. He has missed time due to injuries but has played well since coming back. In 16 games this season, Carter Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from downtown. The 24-year-old is in the second year of a four-year $50 million deal.

While Carter Jr. has recaptured the starting role, we have seen Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner play well in center minutes. If the Magic want to add a difference-maker at the wing position, they could make a package for Brown with Carter Jr. as the centerpiece, as it could be a win-win move for both teams.

Gafford is another center that Toronto should target. The 25-year-old is in the first year of his three-year $40 million deal. He is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game on 68.5 percent from the floor.

Gafford is on a Washington Wizards team that has struggled mightily this season as they sit at 7-35. While Washington needs changes, a trade for Gafford could be difficult for the Raptors. The Wizards may not be interested in the win-now role players that Toronto has. However, the Raptors should still pick up the phone and check the availability on Gafford.

Toronto is focused on building a great young core around Barnes. If the Raptors can acquire a young center at the deadline, it would establish them as one of the best young cores in basketball.