Bruce Brown may have potential suitors as the trade deadline draws nearer

The Toronto Raptors made headlines recently when they traded star forward Pascal Siakam away to the Indiana Pacers. One of the players the Raptors received in return was forward Bruce Brown. Known for being a key player during the Denver Nuggets' championship run, Brown may now be a potential trade asset for the Raptors, despite just arriving in the North.

Rumor has been going around that Toronto could use Brown to attract bidding from multiple suitors. The Raptors' asking price for the NBA Champion amounts to a future first-round pick and a “quality player” at minimum, per league insider Marc Stein.

Brown's two-way impact could attract suitors for the Raptors

At the moment, Brown is getting paid $22 million this season and has an additional $23 million team option for the upcoming one. Averaging current season numbers of 12 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, the 27-year-old continues to be a steady role player, providing impact on both ends of the floor.

With a knack for playing hard on defense and a nose for rebounding despite standing at 6-foot-4, Brown's blue-collar style of play had arguably led him to become Denver's sixth man in last year's title-clinching season. Additionally, Brown has shown he could also provide offense, as seen in Game Four of 2023's NBA finals, wherein the forward hit big shots down the stretch en route to a 21-point night.

Now, it remains a question whether Toronto will decide to keep Brown or send him away with the trade deadline a little over two weeks away. Regardless, Bruce Brown's resume indicates that he has a lot to give to whatever team he plays for.