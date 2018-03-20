The Buffalo Bills have made some key moves this offseason in an effort to shore up the roster with some savvy veterans. The Bills have stuck to that mantra by fortifying their offensive line with a couple of new signings.

It goes without saying that Buffalo is in the midst of a serious overhaul on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, they have made some moves up front by adding offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse and center Russell Bodine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Bills signed OL Marshall Newhouse and Russell Bodine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2018

Newhouse will be joining the fifth team of his career since being taken in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Despite his brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Oakland Raiders, Newhouse has remained a fixture on pretty much every offensive line he has been on. He comes to Buffalo having started in 70 of the 100 games he has played in his eight-year career. That said, Newhouse will likely be competing for the starting right tackle job against sixth-year veteran Jordan Mills.

Meanwhile, Bodine is certainly no slouch either. The former fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has also started all 64 games in his four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.

It goes without saying that the Bills are in desperate need of a quarterback at this point in the offseason after parting ways with Tyrod Taylor. It appears as though they will try to move up in the 2018 NFL Draft in order to do so. Regardless of who is under center next season, the Bills have done a solid job of shoring up their protection along the offensive line with some quality depth. However, it will be interesting to see how they approach getting the franchise signal-caller before next season.