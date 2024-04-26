The NBA 2K24 Stratosphere MyTEAM event adds yet another 100 OVR player item, this time in the form of Houston Rockets' Legend Yao Ming. Furthermore, this Stratosphere collection also includes a wide variety of Dark Matter, Galaxy Opal, and Pink Diamond Players. This new collection, which also releases alongside a new agenda, adds new content for MyTEAM players. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the Stratosphere Collection.
How Do You Get 100 OVR Yao Ming In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM – Stratosphere
The 100 OVR Yao Ming Item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts within Stratosphere Packs & Boxes. Stratosphere releases on April 26th. Additionally, the developers included an Agenda Group for a Deluxe Pack. Completing it earns you a Deluxe Pack (guaranteed Pink Diamond or higher). Furthermore, three Stratosphere Packs can be earned via Spotlight Challenges.
Like the other 100 OVR players, there's not much to say about Yao Ming that people don't already know. The 7'6″ Center from Shanghai, and 1st overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, is an icon for the Rockets' franchise. He played in Houston for the duration of his career, earning 8 All-Star honors and several other accolades. He was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ming's career was unfortunately plagued by injury, and he never got to win an NBA Championship. Nevertheless, at his peak physical health and prime, Ming was easily one the best players in the league. During the team's 2007 playoff run, Ming averaged over 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, while converting 88% of all free throws.
Moving forward, the rest of the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Stratosphere Special Inserts include:
- Dark Matter LaMelo Ball
- Dark Matter Kawhi Leonard
- Dark Matter Julius Erving
- Dark Matter Chris Bosh
- Dark Matter Jonathan Isaac
- Dark Matter Kwame Brown
The Stratosphere Collection Reward is a Dark Matter or 100 OVR Stratosphere Player Card. Furthermore, Stratosphere adds six new player items alongside the highly coveted ones above:
- Galaxy Opal Kyle Korver
- Galaxy Opal Gary Payton
- Galaxy Opal Artis Gilmore
- Pink Diamond Ausar Thompson
- Pink Diamond Jonathan Kuminga
- Pink Diamond Reggie Theus
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Stratosphere, and the powerful 100 OVR Yao Ming player item. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn him. If you already earned a few of the 100 OVR players, then your MyTEAM should look insane right now.
If you want more NBA 2K content, always feel free to check out the latest redeemable locker codes. Additionally, Season 6 offers plenty of rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Lastly, stay tuned for a new episode of 2K24 2KTV this weekend!
