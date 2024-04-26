The Cleveland Cavaliers will attempt to bounce back from a bad loss as they face the Orlando Magic on Saturday for Game 4 at the Amway Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Magic Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 121-83 in Game 3, handing them their worst playoff loss in team history. Initially, things started well for the Magic, as they led 31-21 after the first quarter and 61-45 at halftime. But they completely put this game out of reach in the second half, cruising to victory.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 31 points while shooting 13 for 26. Likewise, Jalen Suggs had 24 points while making 9 of 11 shots. Franz Wagner added 16 points while shooting 6 for 12. Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz added 11 points off the bench while going 4 for 6, while Cole Anthony had 10 points while shooting 4 for 7.
Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 15 points while shooting 5 for 6. Unfortunately, Donovan Mitchell had a bad night, scoring 13 points while shooting 6 for 16 from the floor. Evan Mobley had 10 points while shooting 4 for 9. Also, Caris LeVert had 15 points while shooting 5 for 13.
The Magic shot extremely well, hitting 51.1 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from the triples. Conversely, the Cavs struggled all night, making just 39 percent of their shots, including 23.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Magic also dominated the boards, winning that battle 51-32, including 14 on offense. Additionally, the Magic had seven steals, which helped lead to 14 Cavalier turnovers.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Magic Game 4 Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Orlando Magic: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 201.5 (-110)
Under: 201.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 4
Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers need to take better shots. Sadly, they could not hit anything successfully on Thursday and will look to correct that if they wish to take a 3-1 series lead. But turnovers are also a concern. Unfortunately, even their best players are turning it over.
Donovan Mitchell comes into this game, averaging 22 points per game in this series while making 44 percent of his shots. However, he turned the ball over twice on Thursday and needs to showcase better ball-handling skills. Evan Mobley is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in this series, along with 2.3 blocks per contest. Also, he is shooting 44.1 percent from the floor.
Allen is averaging 15.7 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. Now, he hopes to keep the magic flowing and box out more people along the rim. Darius Garland is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor. Now, he hopes to find a way to contribute more to help the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can find better shots and avoid the early-game letdown. Then, they need to close out on Banchero and the Magic shooters.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic finally got that big playoff win. Now, they need to find a way to keep the momentum going. The goal is to avoid going back to Cleveland down 3-1. If their stars can produce again, they will tie the series.
Banchero is averaging 25.3 points per game in this series. Furthermore, he is shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. Look for Banchero to try to get more consistent shots. Then, expect him to try and carry the Magic on his back. Wagner is averaging 17.3 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 40.9 percent in this series and needs to find better shots.
Suggs had a big game to propel the Magic. Now, he is averaging 15.3 points per game. It was not a big day for Moritz Wagner. Therefore, his stats slipped, and he is now averaging eight points per game in this series. But Moritz Wagner is also shooting 47.6 percent from the floor.
Banchero propelled the Magic on the boards with his 14 rebounds. Likewise, Suggs and Franz Wagner each contributed, as did Wendell Carter Jr. with five.
The Magic will cover the spread if they can continue to find solid shot selections. Next, they need to force Mitchell into taking bad shots and win the board battle.
Final Cavaliers-Magic Game 4 Prediction & Pick
It's pretty simple. The team that shot better and won the board battle thrived in all three contests. Overall, the Magic built some amazing momentum with the Game 3 win. Look for the Magic to continue finding solid shot selections and feed off their hot crowd. The Magic do everything they can to win this game and cover the spread, evening the series with the Cavaliers before heading back to Cleveland.
Final Cavaliers-Magic Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -2 (-110)