If you can't beat them, join them right? The Buffalo Bills are finding an unlikely dance partner in the Kansas City Chiefs after completing a trade at the 2024 NFL Draft. KC is trading up to select record-breaking wide receiver Xavier Worthy, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
The Bills send the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the No. 28 (Worthy), 133 and 248 overall picks in exchange for the No. 32, 95 and 221 selections. The former Texas Longhorns speedster went viral after running the fastest recorded 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history at 4.21 seconds. Amid all the Rashee Rice drama, Patrick Mahomes has a new, exciting target to throw to in this offense.
Conversely, Buffalo was not quite ready to address its glaring WR needs. After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans at the beginning of April, many fans expected the team to trade up in the draft. Never did they fathom that general manager Brandon Beane could move down and accommodate the Bills' biggest roadblock to a championship.
Buffalo then allowed another team to jump in front to take a wide receiver, following a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Thus, the 2024 NFL Draft concludes with South Carolina product Xavier Legette going to the league's worst team last year, and the Bills acquiring the No. 33 and 141 overall picks.
The four-time reigning AFC East champions have multiple areas of need after undergoing a significant roster overhaul during the offseason, but trading with the Chiefs is still a risk. Buffalo obviously has another wideout in its sights. Fans will have to wait until Friday to see who that is.
The main headline here, though, is that the Chiefs might have found a way to raise their offensive ceiling to new heights.
Chiefs add another intriguing wide receiver to the fold
Kansas City is coming off two Super Bowl victories without aggressively pursing skill position players. Now, the organization is actively trying to build a formidable WR room to compliment their all-time great quarterback-tight end duo in Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Cue the harmonious groans from the rest of the NFL.
A Chiefs team that actually prioritizes adding receivers is truly terrifying. Although they had been linked to Xavier Worthy for much of the pre-draft process, it is still surprising to see them land the 20-year-old speedster in this fashion. In any case, head coach Andy Reid is likely giddy about having another elusive deep-threat option on the field again.
Worthy, and any rookie for that matter, has mountains to climb before warranting Tyreek Hill comparisons, but he is coming to the perfect situation. The winning culture, system and talent that is already implanted in KC should give the All-Big 12 selection a solid chance to succeed.
His new quarterback is definitely amped up about this acquisition.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy
The three-time Super Bowl MVP responded to the Chiefs' decision to trade up to snag Worthy with two simple emojis, both of which effectively expressed how he is feeling at the end of Thursday's first round. He, like the entire fan base, is excited to see Worthy's explosiveness up close.
🏃🏽♂️
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 26, 2024
😎
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 26, 2024
Patrick Mahomes is understandably in a good mood. After relying more on his short and intermediate passing game the past two seasons, he might be able to air the ball out a bit more frequently. Worthy's scoring output decreased each season, but he undoubtedly made a lasting impression in the Longhorns' offense.
Worthy recorded 75 catches for 1,014 yards (both career highs) and five touchdowns in 2023-24. He was a major part of Texas' resurgence and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. More good times could follow with the Chiefs.
Despite having a thin frame and lacking strength, the 5-foot-11 talent is a master at carving out space for himself. He excels after the catch and is also an adept punt returner. Xavier Worthy was not always in sync with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on deep throws, but he has the tools to fill that role in the NFL.
There is no guarantee he secures a sizable workload for himself like the embattled Rashee Rice did in his rookie campaign. Worthy could struggle to find his footing at the next level. Though, he is not one to shy away from the moment. It is important to note that this model franchise is not solely concerned with ability. Kansas City seeks players who fit its scheme.
People will take a mental note of this Chiefs-Bills trade and be ready to revisit it when the time comes.