The Bills open their playoff campaign against the Steelers, but they will have to find a way to win without Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp.

The Buffalo Bills have all the momentum in the world as they enter the playoffs, as they won their final five games to surpass the Miami Dolphins in the standings and clinch the AFC East. While they are favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in their upcoming Wild Card matchup, their task just got more difficult with the latest injury updates on Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp.

Both Davis and Rapp picked up injuries in their Week 18 victory over the Dolphins, with Davis suffering a PCL sprain, and Rapp injuring his calf on his game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, neither guy will be good enough to go against Pittsburgh, as they have both been ruled out ahead of the game.

Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Bills HC Sean McDermott declares WR Gabe Davis OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers with a knee sprain. S Taylor Rapp (calf) is also OUT. TBD on CB Rasul Douglas (knee) who won’t practice today and LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) who will return in limited capacity.”

The Bills will sorely miss Gabe Davis, Taylor Rapp vs. Steelers

The injury bug has hit the Bills hard at the worst possible time, as Davis and Rapp are both big pieces of Buffalo's gameplan. Davis didn't necessarily have the breakout campaign expected of him, but he was still Josh Allen's second-favorite target behind Stefon Diggs for much of the season (45 REC, 746 YDS, 7 TD). On defense, Rapp isn't starting every game, but he gradually grew into a bigger role within Buffalo's versatile secondary as the year went on.

Beyond these two absences, Rasul Douglas and Tyrel Dodson are still question marks for this game, with Douglas' potential absence creating an even bigger hole in Buffalo's secondary. Still, with Allen under center, the Bills will be expected to win, but they will obviously want to be as healthy as possible for their do-or-die contest against the Steelers, which makes the early absences of Davis and Rapp all the more concerning.