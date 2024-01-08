Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis gets injury update, ahead of Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills just played in one of the most intense games of the NFL season against the Miami Dolphins. Their victory awarded them home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the success and thrill of Sunday night's victory, the Bills were dealt a tough blow with Gabe Davis being sidelined due to injury.

“#Bills standout WR Gabe Davis suffered a PCL sprain that is not considered major. His status is TBD, but he has not been ruled out of anything just yet. Buffalo’s big-play WR got some solid news,” said Rapoport, via X.

Davis went to the sideline early in the matchup on an injury that occurred in the red zone. It was a non-contact injury, which is many times a worse case. This doesn't seem like a major setback for Davis and he'll likely go through the week on a slow pace with the medical staff, preparing to be available on Sunday. It's unknown whether he'll be available, but it's common for a player or team to push through minor injuries when it comes to the postseason.

Whether Davis plays or not, the Bills are comfortable favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're facing one of the weakest teams in the 2024 postseason, so sidelining Davis may be the smartest choice for Buffalo. He'll be a free agent after the 2024 season, so it's important for him to keep this injury at a minimum issue. The Bills should advance with or without Davis in the first round of the playoffs.