Wild Card weekend continues on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an AFC Wild Card Steelers-Bills prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. The Steelers are 10-7 on the year, giving them a record of .500 or better every year from 2004 on. This year, they won their tenth game of the season and clinched a playoff birth on the last day of the year. After losing three straight in the back half of the year, the Steelers were 706. They would go on to beat the Bengals and Ravens but would need help on the last day of the year to make the playoffs. They got just that, beating the Ravens, but also seeing the Titans beat the Jaguars to seal a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Bills struggle earlier in the year. They started the year with a loss to the Jets, but would then win four of the next five to move to 4-2. Still, they would drop four of their next six and six 4-4. They would then go on a big winning streak to end the year. They beat the Chiefs and Cowboys first, before taking care of the Chargers and Patriots. At 9-6, they had a myriad of playoff scenarios.

With a loss to the Dolphins, they could be out altogether, but with a win, they would be AFC East Champions. The Dolphins had a seven-point lead at halftime over the Bills, but in the fourth quarter, the Bills tied it up on a 96-yard return by Deonte Harty. Then, the Bills drove the field and hit Dawson Knox on a five-yard touchdown to take the lead. They would hold that lead, winning 21-14.

Here are the Steelers-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Bills Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Buffalo Bills: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 36.5 (-108)

Under: 36.5 (-112)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers offense has struggled much of the year. They rank 28th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 25th in yards per game. The rushing offense is ranked 13th in terms of yards per game, while they sit 25th in passing yards per game this year. Mason Rudolph, who has started the last three games, will be in at quarterback for the Steelers. This year, he has completed 55 of 74 passes for 718 yards and three scores. He has taken care of the ball well, with no interceptions and just three turnover-worthy passes, but he is also not taking many risks. Last week is a solid example, as he completed 18 of 20 passes, but for just 152 yards, and no big-time throws according to PFF.

The key to the Steeler's offense has been the run game. It is led by Najee Harris. He comes into the game with 1,035 yards on the year, while scoring eight times. He has been great in the last two weeks as well. In his last two games, Harris has combined for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has forced 16 missed tackles in the last two weeks. He is joined in the backfield by Jaylen Warren. Warren comes into the game with 785 yards and four scores this year, although he is coming off a struggle of a game in which he fumbled twice.

In the receiving game, the Steelers rely on two main guys. First is George Pickens. Pickens has brought in 63 receptions this year for 1,140 yards and scored five times this year. Further, Diontae Johnson has been big for them. He has 717 yards this year and five scores as well but played in four fewer games.

The Steeler's defense was sixth in the NFL in points allowed this year. Still, they are 21st in yards allowed per game, while sitting 19th in rushing yards allowed per game, and 17th in passing yards allowed per game. They will be without their star, TJ Watt. This will put pressure on Alex Highsmith to step up. Watt had 20 sacks on the year, but Highsmith was also solid rushing the passer. He has 69 total pressures this year while coming away with seven sacks of his own.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills come in ranked sixth in points per game this year while sitting fourth in yards per game. They were seventh in rushing yards per game while sitting eighth in passing yards per game. This is led by Josh Allen. Allen comes into the game with 4,307 yards this year and 29 touchdowns. He has a touchdown pass in all but one game this year, and in that one game, he ran two in. Further, he has 37 big-time throws according to PFF. Still, he has had some issues protecting the ball. Allen has 18 interceptions this year, with 21 other turnover-worthy passes.

Allen has been a major part of the ground game though. He has run for 519 yards this year, and scored 15 times on the ground this year, including in five of his last six games. The Bills running attack is led by James Cook. He comes into the game with 1,122 yards this year. He has only scored twice this year and has struggled in the last three weeks. In the last three weeks, he has averaged under 3.5 yards per carry in each game, while not breaking 70 yards. Further, Cook has not scored and has fumbled twice.

The Bills have a great receiving game though. Stefon Diggs leads the way there. He has 1,183 yards this year and has scored eight times. Still, he is not the only threat. Gabe Davis comes in with 746 yards this year, while he has scored seven times. Further, Dalton Kincaid has 673 yards and two scores.

The Bill's defense this year was fourth in the NFL in points against per game this year, while sitting ninth in yards against per game. They were 15th against the rush but seventh against the pass in terms of yards per game. Ed Oliver will be looking to come up big again in this game. While having 65 quarterback pressures and 11 sacks, he was also solid against the run. He has 32 stops for offensive failures against the run this year and missed just ten tackles all year long.

Final Steelers-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Steelers will have trouble scoring in this one. Mason Rudolph does not get huge chunks of yards through the air and they will need to rely on the ground game against a Buffalo defense that is good against the run. Still, there are a few factors that could keep this close. First, the Steelers have a solid defense of their own, even without TJ Watt. Second, the Bills will turn the ball and make some critical mistakes. They should come out with a win in this game, but it will be closer than they would like.

Final Steelers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Steelers +10 (-110)