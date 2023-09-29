The latest Jordan Poyer injury update is not what the Buffalo Bills wanted to hear ahead of their crucial Week 4 AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Bills’ veteran safety is officially out for Sunday’s game.

“Bills ruled out S Jordan Poyer for Sunday’s game vs. Miami due to a knee injury,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Friday.

This final Jordan Poyer injury update for the Bills Week 4 clash in Orchard Park against the Dolphins comes as a bit of a surprise. The 32-year-old defensive back did miss practice early in the week while recovering from what his head coach, Sean McDermott, described as “knee soreness” after picking up the injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Missing one of its star defenders for the Miami game is not great for Buffalo. The Dolphins are coming off a staggering 70-point outburst against the Denver Broncos last week, and the team leads the league in passing yards with 1,086 this season.

With Hamlin out against Tyreek Hill and the recently cleared-to-play Jaylen Waddle, the Bills will turn to backup safeties Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis to fill Poyer’s position. This also likely means that Damar Hamlin — who suffered cardiac arrest in a Week 17 game last season — will make his first appearance of the 2023 campaign. He’s been a healthy scratch for the first three weeks.

Poyer is an 11-year NFL vet who has been with the Bills for the last seven seasons, making an All-Pro Team in 2021 and the Pro Bowl in 2022. The former Oregon State star was a free agent this past offseason and re-signed with the Bills on a two-year, $12.5 million contract with $7 million guaranteed. In 2023, he has 14 tackles on the season.