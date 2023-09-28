The Miami Dolphins offense looks amazing once again. Their passing attack has been dangerous with the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle duo leading a speed-centric offense. Although Waddle has recently been hampered by an injury, he shouldn’t be held down for long.

Waddle missed the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2, marking only his second absence in 37 regular-season games since entering the NFL. He has been trending in the right direction since then and the latest update proves it: the star wideout has cleared concussion protocol, according to team reporter Travis Wingfield.

Through two games, Jaylen Waddle has 164 receiving yards and eight catches on 11 targets. He continues to be a great second option for Tua Tagovailoa and an ascending star at the wideout spot. Miami will surely be making certain that Waddle is able to get back on the field safely and as quickly as possible.

The Dolphins got more good news with the returns to practice of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, per Wingfield. Getting the offensive lineman back is always a positive. Some of the negative injury news included the fact that outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wide receivers Erik Ezukanma River Cracraft were not on the practice field for reporters to see after not practicing on Wednesday, leaving their status for the next game in doubt.

Getting Waddle back in time for Week 4 is a huge development for the Dolphins, who will travel to face the Buffalo Bills as they look to stay undefeated.