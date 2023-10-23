The Buffalo Bills did not have a nice square-off against Bill Belichick and the Mac Jones-led offense of the New England Patriots. Josh Allen's team is now looking for a silver lining in their 25 to 29 win against a struggling franchise. Dawson Knox may have just found it and he goes by the name of Dalton Kincaid. The 26-year-old tight end unveiled his feelings on the rookie standout, via Katherine Fitzgerald of Buffalo News.

“Definitely a bright part of the game. He’s a weapon to be used. So hopefully, that will keep his confidence up. The more weapons we have on offense, the more we can spread the ball around, and the more versatile we can be. The harder it is to defend every part,” was the huge praise that Dawson Knox dropped about his fellow Bills tight end despite their loss to the Patriots.

Dalton Kincaid was one of the favorite weapons that Josh Allen threw the ball at quite a lot. He notched eight receptions which got him 75 receiving yards that led their whole team. His 9.4 average yardage per catch also played a huge part in getting their 339 total yards. Knox was completely outshined by his younger counterpart on the Bills roster. He only got a single reception and 10 yards for the whole night.

Obviously, Kincaid showed up against the Patriots with other parts of the offense missing. But, his flashes of greatness may just extend after this clash against Bill Belichick and Mac Jones. Rather, a little bit of consistency could even give him the starting role over Knox this season.