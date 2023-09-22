After picking up their first win of the season over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills are now looking to make it a winning streak against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Luckily for the Bills, Buffalo's offense seems they'll be in full gear for their Commanders showdown.

Every player on the Bills injury report practiced during the open portion of Friday's practice, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. That included James Cook, who just welcomed a new baby, and Dawson Knox, who had been dealing with a back injury.

Having Cook in the lineup will be a massive boon for the Bills. While Damien Harris is in town, Cook has still managed to run for 169 yards and his 29 attempts. Averaging 5.8 yards per carry, Cook has potential for a big play every time he touches the ball. He proved that in Week 2, when he ran for 123 yards on 17 touches for the Raiders.

The Bills went out and drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first-round of this year's NFL Draft. However, Knox has had a nose for the end zone since joining Buffalo. He has already caught one touchdown pass this season after scoring six times last year.

With Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL. While opposing teams may focus on the quarterback and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, James Cook and Dawson Knox will both play pivotal roles on the offense.

When they get ready to take on the Commanders, it looks like both will be in the lineup.