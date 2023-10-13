The Buffalo Bills have already been bit by the injury bug plenty this year. In back-to-back weeks, they've lost two All-Pro stars on the defense. First Tre'Davious White to a season-ending Achilles injury, and then Matt Milano, who suffered a broken leg and ligament damage in his knee last week in London. On Friday afternoon when the Bills provided their injury report for Sunday night's game versus the New York Giants, it's the offense that now dealing with that very same injury bug.

In addition to starting cornerback Dane Jackson, the Bills announced on X that tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (concussion) were both listed as limited participants in Friday's practice and questionable for the game on Sunday night versus the New York Giants, who are dealing with a handful of injuries of their own.

Through five games, Knox and Kincaid have combined for 28 receptions, 193 yards and a touchdown this season. They've each been targeted 19 times, tied for third highest among all Bills pass-catchers, according to Pro-Football-Reference. The only other healthy tight end on the Bills active roster is seldom-used second-year Bowling Green product Quintin Morris, who hasn't logged a catch since he snagged a touchdown reception in a Week 15 game versus the Dolphins last year.

It's no guarantee that Knox and Kincaid will both miss Sunday's game against the Giants, but when you're already dealing with that pesky injury bug, you wanna get rid of that son-of-a-gun before it has a chance to bite anyone else.