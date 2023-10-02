Ed Oliver and the Buffalo Bills improved their 2023 record to 3-1 with a dominant home victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Oliver recorded a sack during the Bills' 48-20 annihilation of Miami, which was even more impressive considering just how dynamic the Dolphins' offense has been to open up 2023.

After the game, Oliver was sure to put the world on notice about just how potent this Bills' defense can be.

“We're trying to wake everyone up,” said Oliver, per Ryan Talbot of NYup.com.

Just a week ago, the Dolphins offense nearly set an NFL record by dropping an astonishing 70 (!) points against a Denver Broncos defense that could seemingly do nothing to stop the onslaught, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as a dominant Dolphins rushing attack.

On Sunday, however, Miami looked nothing like the team that took the field a week ago, due in large part to the brilliance of Ed Oliver and his teammates along the Bills' vaunted defensive line. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau was perhaps the most valuable player on the field for Buffalo on Sunday, recording two sacks of Tagovailoa on the afternoon en route to the dominant victory.

The Bills have bounced back with three straight blowout victories following their mildly surprising Week One road loss to the New York Jets. Buffalo will look to improve their record to 4-1 when they next take the field from London for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is slated to kick off at 9:30 AM ET on October 8 from Wembley Stadium.