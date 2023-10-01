Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills improved their 2023 record to 3-1 on Sunday with a resounding home win over the Miami Dolphins. Diggs was electric on the afternoon, hauling in six receptions for 120 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in the Bills' 28-point victory.

Diggs, always known as a more mild-mannered type, kept it chill after the game despite the epic performance.

“It was a cool day,” said Diggs, per Ryan Talbot of NYup.com, before joking that he needed to improve his conditioning after his longest touchdown reception of the afternoon.

Stefon Diggs and the Bills have now won three straight games following Week One's tough road loss to the New York Jets in what was a wild game. All three wins since then have come in blowout fashion, with the Bills defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and now the Dolphins by respective margins of 28, 34, and 28 once again.

Sunday's win was especially impressive considering that the Dolphins had been undefeated leading into the contest, fresh off of a 50-point victory over the Denver Broncos a week ago.

However, as electric as the Bills' offense was on Sunday, their defense was just as impressive in holding Miami's vaunted aerial assault to just 20 points.

It seems that whatever struggles that the Bills encountered in the Jets loss are now officially behind them. Up next for Buffalo is a trip to London, where they will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8. That game is slated to kick off at 9:30 AM ET.