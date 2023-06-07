Defensive tackle Ed Oliver scored a massive win this offseason when he secured a four-year extension deal worth $68 million with the Buffalo Bills. If there are people who think that the team is overpaying him, Oliver would rather have that same group wait for him to show up on the field and prove that he's worth every penny — perhaps even more.

“I don’t feel any pressure – I feel like I’m going to outplay the contract, to be honest,” Ed Oliver said (via Ryan O'Halloran of Buffalo News). “I just want to shut everybody up who said I was overpaid (with the new contract). Just sit back and watch me.”

With their signing of Oliver to an extension, the Bills have secured his services during his prime years.

Oliver is just 25 years old and he won't turn 26 until December. Although he's yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro selection, he is coming off a 2022 NFL season in which he got good grades from Pro Football Focus, which gave him an overall rating of 68.5. In 13 games for the Bills in 2022, Oliver managed to record 2.5 sacks and 34 combined tackles. Since being taken by the Bills in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Oliver has amassed 14.5 sacks, 42 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 62 total games played.

Oliver's sweet extension contract was one that was partially promised to him by Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“I just said, ‘Listen, I’m going to get through the draft and after that, we’ll take a look and see where we’re at, what money we have left and if we can get on the same page, we think your best football is ahead of him,’ ” said Beane (via O'Halloran).