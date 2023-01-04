By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The scary injury Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals has left the sports world contemplating on life. The sight of a motionless Hamlin and hearing reports that he had a cardiac arrest right on the field hit harder for someone like former college basketball star Bo Kimble, perhaps best known as the teammate of Hank Gathers, who died from a heart-related incident while on the court playing for Loyola Marymount over 30 years ago.

Kimble said that he got a call just before he was about to watch the Bills-Bengals Week 17 matchup, relaying him the distressing news on Damar Hamlin. He felt as though he was reliving the traumatic incident that he saw took Gathers’ life (via Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer).

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kimble said. “It’s stressful to see. You know it’s a serious issue when you see CPR being administered and you witness the AED being used and trying to revive him. That’s extremely, extremely traumatic, not just for the team but for the fans in the stands. You don’t want to see that. But it’s better to do that and save him than not being public or having the team exposed to it. From what I hear, Damar is a great community guy. He’s a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.”

Damar Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and in critical condition as of this writing. He suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and had his heartbeat restored before getting transported to the said hospital via an ambulance.