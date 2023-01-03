By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

A candlelight vigil is planned outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the same hospital Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is staying at, after collapsing on the field in the first quarter of the team game with the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

The vigil, organized by fans, is scheduled to take place at 8:55 p.m. Eastern, which was the same time Damar Hamlin went down during the game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest, the Bills said in a statement.

The NFL announced there are no plans to resume the game for the week, and no plans have been to play at a later date.

An outpouring of support and prayers have continued from the moment Hamlin was seen been taken off of the field in an ambulance. The images, from the Bills players seen in a state of shock and sadness, to the crowd at Paycor Stadium horrified in stunned silence, are fresh in everyone’s vision.

Hamlin was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh. In his second season, he has seen an uptick in playing time after the injury to fellow safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury in a Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans, and has been on injured reserve since. Dane Jackson, who is a cornerback on the team and friend of Hamlin’s, also had a neck injury in the Titans game, but he returned to action after missing a game.

From the ClutchPoints family, prayers continue to go out to Hamlin and his family.