By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer missed his second day of practice on Friday with a knee injury before the team suits up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, One Bills Live co-host Chris Brown wrote in a Friday afternoon tweet.

Jordan Poyer, who praised New York Jets quarterback Mike White following their Week 14 matchup, earned four interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 11 starts this season for the Bills.

“For a guy like that, got a lot of respect,” Poyer said on the Pat McAfee show. “Mike White man, going in there and taking shots and being able to come back and try to win the game for his team, he’s got nothing but respect from me over here.

“I’ve seen Matt [Milano] hit some guys hard, and obviously that hit, he took a shot for his team, and you’ve got to respect a guy like that.”

Jordan Poyer combined for 54 tackles, 37 solo, on his way to a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 before his injury. He started in every one of his team’s defensive snaps on seven different occasions and hasn’t dipped below 74% in 11 games played. Poyer earned one tackle in a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field last Sunday while playing in 58, or 92%, of the team’s defensive snaps.

25-year-old strong safety Cam Lewis, who recorded 20 total tackles on the season in 12 games played, may have to start in Poyer’s place. The third-year safety also takes special teams snaps for the Bills.

Running back Taiwon Jones also missed both days with a hamstring injury. Every other player on the Bills’ injury list had either limited or full snaps in practice, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who did not practice on Thursday with an illness.

The Bills will kick off against the Bengals at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday in Paycor Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.