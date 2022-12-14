By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills defense roughed up Mike White during their Week 14 clash against the New York Jets, sticking the opposing QB with multiple brutal hits during the rivalry showdown. Despite the beating he took, White fought threw injuries in order to stay in the game. While the Jets left with a loss, White has evidently gained the respect of his opponents, who took notice of his toughness in the game. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Poyer had some eye-opening praise for White after their showdown.

"I've got A LOT of respect for Mike White after that game.. he took some shots & came back in for his team" ~@J_poyer21#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/fpxKA0hhxU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2022

After McAfee asked Poyer if the Bills defense ever “thought [White] was dead,” Poyer shared his feelings of respect for the Jets QB.

“For a guy like that, got a lot of respect. Mike White man, going in there and taking shots and being able to come back and try to win the game for his team, he’s got nothing but respect from me over here” said Poyer. “I’ve seen Matt [Milano] hit some guys hard, and obviously that hit, he took a shot for his team, and you’ve got to respect a guy like that.”

Watching White pick himself up off the turf over and over again was a tough sight for Jets fans, but the QB refused to show an ounce of pain as he got back to his feet time and time again. That display was enough to get a nod from Poyer, who couldn’t help but admit he was impressed by the mentality White showed.

White figures to start for the Jets again in Week 15 against the Lions, while Zach Wilson will take over for Joe Flacco as the team’s backup. Meanwhile, the Bills will face the Dolphins and will be hoping to replicate their success in pass-rushing against Tua Tagovailoa.