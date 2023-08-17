As the Buffalo Bills training camp rolls on, the team’s next preseason game is coming up on Saturday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Josh Allen, who didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and most of the rest of the starters will play this weekend, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott told the media on Thursday that Allen and the other starters will play “about a quarter and a half” against the Steelers in the second Bills preseason game. This will be the first time this group will be on an NFL field together since the team lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Buffalo once again comes into the season with big expectations. While the team isn’t the Super Bowl favorite like last year, they are one of the teams with the best odds to win it all, behind only last year’s Big Game combatants, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Allen will lead a group of offensive starters against the Steelers that is similar to last year’s squad. The offensive line is roughly the same group, save for rookie second-round guard, O’Cyrus Torrence, who may get the start over incumbent Ryan Bates, and free-agent guard Connor McGovern.

Running backs James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray are competing to replace the departed Devin Singletary. Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir are vying for the slot receiver spot after Isaiah McKenzie left this offseason. The first-team offense will also feature rookie first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid playing with last year’s starter Dawson Knox.