The Buffalo Billssaw outstanding middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leave in NFL free agency for the Chicago Bears. As a result, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is already seeing a major need to improve at the middle linebacker position during training camp so far, reports The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says ‘there's room for improvement' when it comes to the starting MLB job. Mentions communication, leading the defense, running the defense, etc. Says ‘that's an area of concern right now.'”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

As of right now, the Bills depth chart lists Tyrel Dodson as the starting middle linebacker, but given Sean McDermott's comments, that starting spot looks to be in jeopardy. Behind Dodson, both Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector are waiting eagerly for a chance to claim that top spot.

Nevertheless, McDermott stresses that the entire position is ‘an area of concern right now,' so it is probably not just Dodson that is failing to meet expectations but the rest of the position group as well. It will be interesting to see if the Bills decide to venture into free agency or the trade market in order to shore up the position.

Stay tuned into Bills training camp and the rest of preseason to see how the middle linebacker position shakes out for them come the start of the regular season. Do not be surprised to see a new name lining up at middle linebacker for Sean McDermott and the Bills when Week 1 comes around if things don't start to improve quickly at training camp.