The Buffalo Bills' Tuesday practice turned heated, as star quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tyrel Dodson exchanged words. Allen later took to the podium to speak to the media, dismissing the tense practice moment while his Bills teammates argued in the background. As the reporter mentioned that the moments were continuing, a Bills player could be heard having a heated, NSFW conversation in the background; at which point, Allen loudly yelled, “Hey!”. Check out the moment here.

I thought today was the most heated day of training camp. So I asked Josh if he thought there was some added intensity today & as he was finishing answering the question….wait for it….there was more bickering in the background from the offense & defense #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/to9ZJ7lNjz — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 15, 2023

It's safe to say that neither the Bills offense nor the defense were willing to give up an inch at Tuesday's practice. A big fight broke out between Dodson and offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

Dodson was swinging his helmet around at the top of the pile, which enraged Allen, who was reportedly “screaming at” Dodson to stop, per Heather Prusak of News4 Buffalo.

Allen and Dodson then had a heated exchange, with the latter so incensed that Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich had to calm him down.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Bills wideout Stefon Diggs was also involved in some heated moments with the defense at practice, both chirping at defenders and hearing it from them, according to multiple practice reports.

Even with the extracurricular chatter going on in the background, Allen was quick to call the practice fight just the offense and the defense competing, noting that both sides want to be “great” and that such moments are good for the team.

Bills fans are probably having flashbacks to last year, when a fight broke out between Allen and 344-pound defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, who had bumped the star QB.

As long as the Bills become stronger after these moments, fans won't care too much.