Monday Night Football's game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets was memorable for a number of reasons, good and bad. Josh Allen probably would rather just forget it altogether as he simply was not at his best form against their AFC East rivals.

Allen was inefficient and turnover-prone during the game, but even then, the Bills still managed to send the game to overtime. It still ended in a loss for Buffalo, with Xavier Gipson taking a punt return to the house for a walk-off Jets 22-16 win in overtime.

And with that Buffalo loss, Josh Allen just became the sole owner of an ignominious NFL record by a starting quarterback when it comes to overtime games.

“Josh Allen falls to 0-5 in overtime games, including playoffs. That passes David Carr for the most losses without a win OR tie by a starting QB in OT games.”

The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers very early in the game, but the Bills failed to fully capitalize on New York operating without their best player for the most part of the night at MetLife Stadium.

Allen completed 29 of his 41 throws against the Jets for 236 passing yards and a touchdown, but he also got picked off three times by the merciless defense of New York. Not only that but Allen also got sacked five times for a loss of 19 yards. He can do better in Week 2 when the Bills welcome Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders for Buffalo's home season opener this coming Sunday.