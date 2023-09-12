The Buffalo Bills stumbled out of the gates of the 2023 season, losing to the New York Jets in overtime. Josh Allen was the biggest storyline for the Bills for all the wrong reasons: his four turnovers, which gave him the lead in that stat since he entered the NFL in 2018.

Allen was thrice picked off by Jordan Whitehead and lost a fumble in the Bills' 22016 defeat. Although he was able to run the two-minute drill to secure field position for a game-tying, 50-yard field goal to get it to overtime, his performance overall was uninspiring and hectic. His gun-slinging, do-it-yourself-on-the-ground style makes him as fun to watch as he is confounding when he makes poor decisions.

Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t single Allen out for the loss but did mention how important ball security is, according to Alaina Getzneberg of ESPN.

“It's a long season in the NFL,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “And unfortunately, sometimes you have to be reminded of these things. And it hurts with a loss, right? And so, it's a constant, constant reminder during the week of, ‘Hey, take care of the football — take the football away, that wins games when you do that.’ And in this case, it loses games.”

Despite the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers almost immediately, the Bills struggled too much in getting the Jets offense off the field. Breece Hall's 127 yards on 10 carries played a huge part in it. Even with the gift of a Zach Wilson interception, the Bills couldn’t pull out the win.

Allen knows full well that his turnovers are a serious problem. The Bills quarterback shouldered the blame for the loss and McDermott knows that his QB will only use his latest failure as motivation.

“I'm telling him we got to be smarter, and he knows better, and he can't do that. And the coaches are doing the same,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “And listen, he's hard on himself. He wants to win, and sometimes that's what at times gets the best of him.”

The same points of improvement for Josh Allen are there: utilize his aggression and physical traits without making too many overly risky decisions. He and the Bills will get the chance to pick up their first win of the new season in Week 2 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.