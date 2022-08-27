Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021.

Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” Araiza said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

For those unaware of the issue, Matt Araiza and two other San Diego State football players (identified as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko) have been accused of allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Araiza gave the victim a drink that had “other intoxicating substances” beyond just alcohol. The former Aztecs punter then allegedly had sex with the minor before Leonard and Ewaliko raped the high schooler at the time for “an hour and half.”

Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong called the lawsuit a “shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills” before saying that “there is no doubt” in his mind that Araiza “ever raped that girl.”

It remains to be seen how the legal ordeal will pan out, but the NFL and all teams take such allegations very seriously. If proven guilty, Araiza’s career is in serious jeopardy.